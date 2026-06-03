Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Live ABs on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton (calf) is scheduled to face live pitching Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The veteran slugger has been on the shelf since late April due a right calf strain, and going up against live pitching is a significant step in his rehab program. Stanton also returned to running outside over the weekend as he appears to be in the final stages of his rehab work. It remains to be seen if he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated, but a quick trip to the minors wouldn't be surprising given how long Stanton has been out.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giancarlo Stanton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giancarlo Stanton See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
16 days ago
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
23 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
24 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
31 days ago