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Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Yankees transferred Stanton (calf) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The veteran slugger was working his way back from a right calf strain last week when he suffered a moderate strain of his left calf, further delaying his return from the injured list. This transaction doesn't mean much given that Stanton has already been sidelined well beyond the 60-day minimum. After suffering the setback, manager Aaron Boone indicated it will be "challenging" for the 36-year-old to make it back before the end of the regular season, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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