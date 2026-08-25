Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Moves to 60-day IL
The Yankees transferred Stanton (calf) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The veteran slugger was working his way back from a right calf strain last week when he suffered a moderate strain of his left calf, further delaying his return from the injured list. This transaction doesn't mean much given that Stanton has already been sidelined well beyond the 60-day minimum. After suffering the setback, manager Aaron Boone indicated it will be "challenging" for the 36-year-old to make it back before the end of the regular season, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com.
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