Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Nearing live at-bats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Stanton (elbow) could be sent to Tampa later in the week to take live at-bats, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

The team has yet to finalize the plan for Stanton this week, but it's a promising sign that he's getting close to facing live arms. The slugger is continuing to build up after being placed on the injured list before the start of the 2025 regular season due to a calf and elbow injuries, and he was finally given the green light to participate in batting practice in late April.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
