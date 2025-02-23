Fantasy Baseball
Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: No movement on baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday said Stanton (elbows) won't resume baseball activities in the immediate future, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The veteran slugger hasn't swung a bat in weeks while dealing with tennis elbow in both arms, which is an injury he also played through last season. Stanton indicated that he's been experiencing a significant amount of pain, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by Opening Day.

