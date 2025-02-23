Giancarlo Stanton Injury: No movement on baseball activities
Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday said Stanton (elbows) won't resume baseball activities in the immediate future, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The veteran slugger hasn't swung a bat in weeks while dealing with tennis elbow in both arms, which is an injury he also played through last season. Stanton indicated that he's been experiencing a significant amount of pain, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by Opening Day.
