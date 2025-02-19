Fantasy Baseball
Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: No timeline for baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that there's no timetable for when Stanton (elbows) will resume baseball activities, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Stanton is dealing with tennis elbow in both arms and has not swung a bat in several weeks. He battled the same issue with both elbows last season, as well, but the discomfort has reached a point that he and the team decided shutting things down for a while was necessary. Stanton's availability for Opening Day is in question.

