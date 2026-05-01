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Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Not cleared to run yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Stanton (calf) has not been cleared to resume running, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stanton hopes to resume hitting this weekend, but there's no word on when he will be cleared to run and a timeline for his return to the active roster won't come into focus until that happens. The designated hitter suffered a low-grade right calf strain one week ago.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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