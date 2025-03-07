Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Not expected to play this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Stanton (elbows) has returned to camp but is unlikely to play in any games this spring, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Stanton was given a second round of PRP injections to combat tennis elbow in both arms, which he and the club hope will allow him to avoid surgery. However, Stanton will still not be able to do much in terms of baseball activities and it's going to be a long time before he's ready to play in games. His timetable to return is open-ended.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now