Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Not expected to play this spring

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Stanton (elbows) has returned to camp but is unlikely to play in any games this spring, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Stanton was given a second round of PRP injections to combat tennis elbow in both arms, which he and the club hope will allow him to avoid surgery. However, Stanton will still not be able to do much in terms of baseball activities and it's going to be a long time before he's ready to play in games. His timetable to return is open-ended.