Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Not in Saturday's lineup
Stanton (calf) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
Tightness in Stanton's right calf caused him to make an early exit from Friday's contest, and the Yankees will give him a day off Saturday to recover. Amed Rosario will serve as New York's designated hitter and bat sixth.
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