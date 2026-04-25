Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Not in Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Stanton (calf) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

Tightness in Stanton's right calf caused him to make an early exit from Friday's contest, and the Yankees will give him a day off Saturday to recover. Amed Rosario will serve as New York's designated hitter and bat sixth.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giancarlo Stanton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giancarlo Stanton See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago