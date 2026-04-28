Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Officially placed on IL
The Yankees placed Stanton (calf) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
The veteran slugger was diagnosed Monday with a low-grade right calf strain after undergoing an MRI, and he's now officially been moved to the IL. Jasson Dominguez was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and started as the designated hitter Monday against the Rangers, and the top prospect could get regular playing time while Stanton is on the shelf.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giancarlo Stanton See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple PlayersYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 244 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giancarlo Stanton See More