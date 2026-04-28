Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Officially placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 12:57pm

The Yankees placed Stanton (calf) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

The veteran slugger was diagnosed Monday with a low-grade right calf strain after undergoing an MRI, and he's now officially been moved to the IL. Jasson Dominguez was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and started as the designated hitter Monday against the Rangers, and the top prospect could get regular playing time while Stanton is on the shelf.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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