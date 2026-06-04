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Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Ruled out for road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Stanton (calf) will not be activated from the 10-day injured list during the team's June 8-14 road trip, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton took live batting practice Wednesday and will do so again Saturday as he ramps things up, but he's still more than a week away from rejoining the active roster. It's unclear whether the Yankees will ask him to play rehab games before returning, but Stanton is tracking toward activation around mid-June.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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