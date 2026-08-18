Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Runs bases, but rehab assignment date TBD

Manager Aaron Boone said that Stanton (calf) did some baserunning Saturday, but the Yankees remain uncertain when the five-time All-Star will be ready to begin a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

In addition to running the bases, Stanton has been taking live batting practice as he gears up for a late-season return from a right calf strain, which has kept him on the 10-day injured list since April 28. The Yankees will likely wait and see how Stanton responds to several days of workouts before potentially mapping out a rehab schedule for him, after which a clearer target date for his activation could become available. After the Yankees added a left-handed bat in Luis Garcia at the trade deadline, Stanton could be ticketed for the short side of a platoon at designated hitter once he eventually returns from the IL.