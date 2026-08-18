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Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Runs bases, but rehab assignment date TBD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Manager Aaron Boone said that Stanton (calf) did some baserunning Saturday, but the Yankees remain uncertain when the five-time All-Star will be ready to begin a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

In addition to running the bases, Stanton has been taking live batting practice as he gears up for a late-season return from a right calf strain, which has kept him on the 10-day injured list since April 28. The Yankees will likely wait and see how Stanton responds to several days of workouts before potentially mapping out a rehab schedule for him, after which a clearer target date for his activation could become available. After the Yankees added a left-handed bat in Luis Garcia at the trade deadline, Stanton could be ticketed for the short side of a platoon at designated hitter once he eventually returns from the IL.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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