Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Second round of PRP injections

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 8:30am

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday that Stanton will rejoin the club in Florida this weekend after he receives a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections in his elbows, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cashman added that Stanton -- who is dealing with tennis elbow in both arms -- will still not be able to do much when it comes to baseball activities, but the hope is that the PRP injections help hasten the recovery process and allow him to avoid surgery, which is seen as a "last resort." Stanton has already been ruled out for Opening Day, and his timetable to return is currently open-ended.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
