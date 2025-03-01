Fantasy Baseball
Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Starting season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Stanton (elbows) will begin the season on the injured list, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Stanton has been away from the team tending to a personal matter in New York since Monday. However, he's been continuing his rehab while away, receiving platelet-rich plasma injections in both of his elbows to help treat his tendinitis. He's expected to rejoin the team within the next week, but there is currently no timetable for his return.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
