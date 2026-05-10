Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Still not running

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Stanton (calf) has yet to resume running, but he's been doing some hitting, per MLB.com.

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April due to a right calf strain. The slugger doesn't seem to be close to a return given his continued inability to run, and the Yankees haven't provided a timeline for his recovery. Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) was originally the recipient of a big-league opportunity in Stanton's absence, but he's now on the IL, so Spencer Jones has since been called up for his first major-league stint.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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