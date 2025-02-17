Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Still not swinging bat

Stanton disclosed Monday that he hasn't swung a bat in 3-to-4 weeks and is dealing with a "very high" level of pain in both elbows, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton is dealing with tennis elbow in both arms, which is something he battled for much of last season, as well. The veteran designated hitter admitted that he's not sure that he will be ready in time for Opening Day. If Stanton requires a stint on the injured list, the Yankees could mix and match with some of their regular position players in the DH spot.