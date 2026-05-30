Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Takes step forward in recovery
Stanton (calf) has begun running outside, per MLB.com.
It's a notable step in Stanton's movement toward a return to action, as he hadn't previously been cleared to run. The slugger underwent imaging earlier this week, and the positive results of those tests prompted team doctors to allow Stanton to begin running. It's still not clear when Stanton will be ready to be activated, though, and he may need a rehab assignment first given that he hasn't played since late April.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giancarlo Stanton See More
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers13 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 7 FAAB Results20 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week21 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week28 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giancarlo Stanton See More