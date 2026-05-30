Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Takes step forward in recovery

Stanton (calf) has begun running outside, per MLB.com.

It's a notable step in Stanton's movement toward a return to action, as he hadn't previously been cleared to run. The slugger underwent imaging earlier this week, and the positive results of those tests prompted team doctors to allow Stanton to begin running. It's still not clear when Stanton will be ready to be activated, though, and he may need a rehab assignment first given that he hasn't played since late April.