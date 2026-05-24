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Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Will get imaging during coming week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Stanton (calf) is slated to undergo imaging in the next week with the hope of being cleared to run, per MLB.com.

Stanton has been hitting and doing plyometric exercises, but he's yet to clear the big obstacle of being able to run. Should the imaging he undergoes produce favorable results, the slugger could be ready to take a big step in his rehab. With that said, Stanton hasn't played in a game since April 24, so he'll probably need a bit of time to ramp back up.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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