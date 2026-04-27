Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Will require IL stint
Stanton was diagnosed with a low-grade calf strain Monday and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Stanton was sent for an MRI earlier in the day, and the scans confirmed that he'll require a stint on the IL. Jasson Dominguez was penciled into the DH slot for Monday's game against the Rangers, and he could be in line for regular at-bats while Stanton recovers. Randal Grichuk and Amed Rosario are also candidates to see more opportunities in Stanton's absence.
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