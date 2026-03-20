Giancarlo Stanton News: Continues spring power surge
Stanton went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's split-squad Grapefruit League win over the Orioles.
Stanton kicked off the scoring in the contest with a first-inning sacrifice fly. He then belted a solo homer to right field in the sixth inning. Stanton didn't make his Grapefruit League debut until March 3, and he didn't hit his first homer of the exhibition slate until March 9, but he nonetheless is tied for the team lead with four long balls. If the veteran slugger can stay healthy this season, he could provide fantasy managers with big power numbers after going deep 24 times in only 77 regular-season games last year.
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