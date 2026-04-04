Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton News: Fills up box score against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 9:24pm

Stanton went 1-for-3 with two RBI, two walks, one run scored and one stolen base in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Marlins.

Stanton walked in the seventh inning and stole second base, his first regular-season stolen base since the 2020 season. He then scored on a passed ball by Agustin Ramirez. The following inning, with the game tied 6-6, Stanton drove home Aaron Judge and Ryan McMahon with a two-run single, which proved to be the game-winning hit for the Yankees. Stanton has been swinging a hot bat to begin the season and is slashing .393/.433/.571 with one home run, six RBI, three runs scored, one stolen base and a 2:6 BB:K across 30 plate appearances.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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