The veteran slugger notched his ninth career performance with five or more RBI, achieving the feat for the second time this season. Stanton also posted his second multi-homer contest this season, with a two-run long ball in first before returning in the third to hit a three-run blast, both coming off Orioles starter Trevor Rogers. The 35-year-old remains a force to be reckoned with when in the lineup, as he's now slashing .267\/.342\/.584 with 23 homers, 64 RBI and 35 runs scored in 273 plate appearances.