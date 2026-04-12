Giancarlo Stanton News: Heading to bench Sunday
Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Stanton started the previous eight contests and will take a seat Sunday after going 5-for-29 with no extra-base hits during that stretch. That lack of production is a sharp contrast to the veteran slugger's first five games of the season, during which he went 10-for-20 with two doubles and a homer. Aaron Judge is resting his legs as the designated hitter for the series finale in Tampa Bay, opening up right field for Randal Grichuk.
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