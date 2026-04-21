Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton News: Homers, drives in three Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, three RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Red Sox.

Stanton accounted for most of the offense for the Yankees, swatting a solo homer to lead off the top of the second inning before driving in two more with a double in the sixth. Stanton has now homered in two of his last four games after going 15 games without a long ball. He's slashing .253/.306/418 with three home runs, 13 RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 6:25 BB:K across 85 plate appearances.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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