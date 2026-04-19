Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Stanton will hit the bench for the second Sunday in a row, as the Yankees will give the veteran slugger some rest after he had started each of the last six days while going 3-for-25 (.120 average) with one home run, two RBI and an additional run over that stretch. Ben Rice will replace Stanton in the lineup as the Yankees' designated hitter.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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