Giancarlo Stanton News: In Tuesday's lineup
Stanton will make his spring debut Tuesday, batting fourth at designated hitter against Panama, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The veteran designated hitter has been eased into camp, and it was reported back on Feb. 22 that Stanton would likely make his spring debut right before or after the Yankees' off day Monday. He will once again be managing tennis elbow in both elbows and is expected to receive a lot of rest days during the season.
