Giancarlo Stanton News: Set for 'a lot of rest days'

Stanton is expected to receive "a lot of rest days during the season" as the Yankees attempt to keep him healthy and productive, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.

Stanton made it clear Wednesday that another full offseason of rest didn't heal his tennis elbow that has plagued both arms since 2024. "I can't open a bag of chips... a bag of anything," Stanton said. The slugger missed the Yankees' first 70 games last year while rehabbing his elbows but still reached 24 homers during the regular season, marking his 14th MLB campaign clearing 20 long balls. Despite the lingering issues, Stanton is intent on playing a full season in 2026. He is set to make his spring debut March 3.