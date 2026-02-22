Giancarlo Stanton News: Slated for spring debut in March

Stanton isn't expected to play in any Grapefruit League games until "right before or after the Yankees' off day on March 2," Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stanton reportedly won't have any restrictions this spring, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, but New York is nonetheless keeping him out of the lineup for the first week or so of the exhibition slate. The veteran slugger played in only 77 regular-season games last year but performed well when healthy, posting a .944 OPS with 24 home runs and 66 RBI over 280 plate appearances. Stanton could be a value pick in fantasy if he can stay healthy -- especially since he has regained OF eligibility in most formats, having played 20 games between right and left field last year -- as his ADP currently sits north of 200.