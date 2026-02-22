Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton News: Slated for spring debut in March

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Stanton isn't expected to play in any Grapefruit League games until "right before or after the Yankees' off day on March 2," Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stanton reportedly won't have any restrictions this spring, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, but New York is nonetheless keeping him out of the lineup for the first week or so of the exhibition slate. The veteran slugger played in only 77 regular-season games last year but performed well when healthy, posting a .944 OPS with 24 home runs and 66 RBI over 280 plate appearances. Stanton could be a value pick in fantasy if he can stay healthy -- especially since he has regained OF eligibility in most formats, having played 20 games between right and left field last year -- as his ADP currently sits north of 200.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giancarlo Stanton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giancarlo Stanton See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
8 days ago
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
10 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
31 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
46 days ago