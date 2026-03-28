Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton News: Swats first homer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Friday in a 3-0 win over San Francisco.

Stanton provided the final run of the low-scoring affair with a 414-foot solo shot in the sixth inning. The slugger had a great spring, belting four homers in just 29 plate appearances, and he's gone 4-for-8 with a pair of RBI in his first two contests of the campaign. Stanton hasn't reached the 30-homer mark in a regular season since 2022, but that's largely due to a plethora of injuries that have cost him over 200 games across the past three years.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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