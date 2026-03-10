Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton News: Swats first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Stanton went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Monday in a Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates.

Stanton opened the scoring with a 424-foot cannon to left-center field in the second inning. The veteran slugger didn't make his spring debut until March 3, as the Yankees decided to ease him into action. Stanton has gone 2-for-8 with three strikeouts so far during the exhibition slate. He's probably going to spend most of his time at DH this year, but by playing 20 games in the outfield in 2025, he's eligible at that position in most fantasy leagues.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
