Gio Urshela headshot

Gio Urshela News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 1:25am

The Twins granted Urshela his release Friday.

Urshela got a non-roster invite to camp, but the veteran infielder will hit the open market once again after having his release granted. He went 5-for-26 with five strikeouts and two walks across 11 games played this spring.

Gio Urshela
 Free Agent
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