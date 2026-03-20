Gio Urshela News: Becoming free agent
The Twins granted Urshela his release Friday.
Urshela got a non-roster invite to the Twins' spring camp, but the veteran infielder will hit the open market once again after having his release granted. He went 5-for-26 with five strikeouts and two walks across 11 games played this spring.
Gio Urshela
Free Agent
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