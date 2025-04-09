Gio Urshela News: Exiting starting nine Wednesday

Urshela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Urshela will get a breather for the day game after a night game, allowing Luis Urias to pick up a start at third base. Though he's been serving as the Athletics' primary option at the hot corner, Urshela's grasp on an everyday role could be slipping while he's struggled to a .182/.206/.273 slash line through his first 35 plate appearances of the season.