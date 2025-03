Urshela started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Mariners.

Urshela looks set as the everyday starter at third base. While he had just a .647 OPS over 128 regular-season games between Detroit and Atlanta last season, he still has as a good glove at third base. His Defensive Runs Saved ranked 18th at the position last season.