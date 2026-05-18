Gio Urshela News: Wraps up playing career

Urshela announced Monday via his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional baseball.

The 34-year-old infielder had been a free agent since the end of spring training, when the Twins granted him release after informing him that he wouldn't be included on the Opening Day roster. Urshela is now opting to close the books on a 10-year big-league career that included stops with the Indians, Blue Jays, Yankees, Twins, Angels, Tigers, Atlanta and Athletics. Over 852 carer games, Urshela turned in a .270/.314/.407 slash line to go with 73 home runs, seven stolen bases, 352 RBI and 312 runs.