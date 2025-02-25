Glenn Otto Injury: Reassigned to minors camp

The Astros reassigned Otto (shoulder) and Ray Gaither (shoulder) to minor-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Both pitchers have been behind schedule due to right shoulder issues, which effectively ended any chance they had to make the Opening Day roster. Otto missed time with a shoulder problem last year at Triple-A El Paso in the Padres organization, as well, and it's not clear when he might be ready to pitch in games.