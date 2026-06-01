Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres Injury: Could return from IL on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Torres (oblique) has joined the Tigers at Tropicana Field on Monday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game versus the Rays, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Torres appears to be done with his rehab assignment after playing back-to-back games with Triple-A Toledo on Saturday and Sunday. He will receive some rest Monday before returning to the Tigers' active roster Tuesday, barring unforeseen circumstances. Torres has been shelved since early May while battling a left oblique strain.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
22 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
29 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
30 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Marcus
30 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
37 days ago