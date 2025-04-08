Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres Injury: Could skip rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Torres (oblique) might not need a rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Torres has been ramping up his hitting, and if he continues to progress on schedule it sounds like he might be ready for activation when first eligible Friday. The second baseman has been sidelined since late March with a left oblique strain that initially cropped up toward the end of spring training.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now