Gleyber Torres Injury: Exits early Friday
Torres was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers due to an apparent side injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Torres hit a solo home run in the third inning of Friday's contest but was grabbing at his left side while rounding the bases. He remained in the game for a bit longer but was eventually replaced at second base in the sixth frame. The fact that he was able to stay in the game after initially displaying discomfort may be a good sign that his injury is minor, but the Tigers should provide more details on his status in the near future.
