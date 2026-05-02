Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres Injury: Exits game with side tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Torres was removed from Saturday's game against the Rangers due to left side tightness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's not clear when Torres sustained the injury, but he was replaced by Hao-Yu Lee in the fourth inning after going 2-for-2 with an RBI single in the second frame. The Tigers should provide an update on Torres' status once the veteran second baseman undergoes further tests on his left side.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago