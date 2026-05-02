Gleyber Torres Injury: Exits game with side tightness

Torres was removed from Saturday's game against the Rangers due to left side tightness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's not clear when Torres sustained the injury, but he was replaced by Hao-Yu Lee in the fourth inning after going 2-for-2 with an RBI single in the second frame. The Tigers should provide an update on Torres' status once the veteran second baseman undergoes further tests on his left side.