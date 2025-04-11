Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres Injury: Expected to be activated Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Torres (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Torres strained his oblique on March 28 but appears to be ready to return to the lineup in time for Friday's series opener against the Twins. He went 3-for-7 at the plate with a solo home run, one RBI, two runs scored, one stolen base and a 1:0 BB:K before suffering the injury.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now