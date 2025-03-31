Gleyber Torres Injury: Heads to IL with strained oblique

The Tigers placed Torres on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain.

Torres was removed from Friday's game versus the Dodgers and didn't play Saturday because of what the Tigers had referred to as a rib injury that initially popped up late in spring training. However, testing has apparently revealed an oblique strain. Torres will be eligible to return next week, but oblique strains typically require longer than minimum stays on the IL. Colt Keith shifted to second base in the Tigers' last game and should continue to play there while Torres is out, with Spencer Torkelson handling first base.