Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres Injury: Held out of Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 2:09pm

Torres (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The second baseman departed Saturday's contest with left side tightness and will miss at least one game due to the injury. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Torres is expected to avoid a trip to the injured list since testing came back negative, so he appears likely to return to action within a few days.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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