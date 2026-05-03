Gleyber Torres Injury: Held out of Sunday's lineup
Torres (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
The second baseman departed Saturday's contest with left side tightness and will miss at least one game due to the injury. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Torres is expected to avoid a trip to the injured list since testing came back negative, so he appears likely to return to action within a few days.
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