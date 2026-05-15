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Gleyber Torres Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Torres (oblique) is "trending toward" beginning a rehab assignment, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Torres was eligible to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, but it sounds like he's going to go out on a short rehab stint prior to rejoining the Detroit lineup. Torres has slashed .259/.389/.328 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and a 25:22 BB:K across 144 plate appearances this season. Hao-Yu Lee is manning second base for the Tigers on Friday.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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