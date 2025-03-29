Gleyber Torres Injury: Not playing Saturday

Torres (ribs) is not in the Tigers' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Torress was removed in the sixth inning of Friday's extra-inning loss when he aggravated a rib injury after hitting a home run in the third frame. The injury doesn't appear to be severe enough for him to warrant a stint on the IL, but he'll sit out of Saturday's contest and look to be available for Monday's series opener against the Mariners. Colt Keith will start at the keystone and bat fifth against Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki.