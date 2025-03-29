Fantasy Baseball
Gleyber Torres Injury: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 10:33pm

Torres (ribs) is not in the Tigers' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Torres was removed in the sixth inning of Friday's extra-inning loss when he aggravated a rib injury after hitting a home run in the third frame. The injury doesn't appear to be severe enough for him to warrant a stint on the IL, but he'll sit out of Saturday's contest ahead of Monday's series opener against the Mariners. Colt Keith will start at the keystone and bat fifth against Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
