Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres Injury: Out again, but available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 12:02pm

Torres (side) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Red Sox.

Torres departed Saturday's game against the Rangers with left side tightness and will now miss a second straight start. Per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Torres could be available to pinch hit Monday, suggesting the 29-year-old is likely to avoid the injured list. Hao-Yu Lee will start at second base in Monday's series opener.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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