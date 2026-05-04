Gleyber Torres Injury: Out again, but available off bench
Torres (side) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Red Sox.
Torres departed Saturday's game against the Rangers with left side tightness and will now miss a second straight start. Per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Torres could be available to pinch hit Monday, suggesting the 29-year-old is likely to avoid the injured list. Hao-Yu Lee will start at second base in Monday's series opener.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More