Gleyber Torres Injury: Rehab assignment delayed
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Torres (oblique) is "still day-to-day" and "not ready" to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Though Hinch had expressed optimism in recent days that Torres was closing in on a return to game action, the Tigers apparently still want the veteran infielder to complete some more workouts before sending him out on an assignment. Torres doesn't seem to be dealing with any sort of setback in his recovery from a left oblique strain, as he was spotted on the field at Comerica Park on Tuesday going through an assortment of defensive drills in addition to some light hitting and running. Zach McKinstry and Hao-Yu Lee are likely to work in a platoon at second base until Torres is ready to return from the injured list.
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