Gleyber Torres Injury: Resumes swinging bat
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Torres (oblique) felt good while swinging in the batting cage Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Hinch noted that Torres will repeat the activity Wednesday, and if all goes well, the 29-year-old could move on to facing live pitching in batting practice. Once the Tigers are confident that Torres' strained left oblique isn't compromising him at the plate, he'll head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Torres has been on the shelf since May 6 due to the injury.
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