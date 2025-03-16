Gleyber Torres Injury: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Torres was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's spring game against the Orioles due to a right quadriceps contusion.

It's likely a precautionary move from the Tigers to remove replace Torres in the lineup with Andy Ibanez, but the club should have an update once the former undergoes further testing. Torres agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract with the Tigers in December after playing for the Yankees for the past seven seasons. He finished the 2024 regular season with a slash line of .257/.330/.378 with 15 home runes and 63 RBI across 154 plate appearances.