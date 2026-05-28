Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres Injury: Sent out on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Torres (oblique) will travel to Triple-A Toledo on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Torres is expected to work out with Toledo for a day or two before getting into game action. He's been sidelined for nearly four weeks with a left oblique strain and is poised to return to the Tigers' active roster in early June, assuming all goes well on his rehab assignment.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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